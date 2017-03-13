Back issue could keep Miggy out rest of Classic
Team Venezuela did not make an announcement on Cabrera's availability, but Tigers general manager Al Avila said the first baseman's status would be decided Saturday before Venezuela's game against Puerto Rico, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. With Puerto Rico's win over the United States on Friday night, Venezuela cannot reach the championship round next week and has just one more game remaining.
