Anthony Santander set for elbow scan as Orioles' Rule 5 outfielders face uncertain futures
Eduardo A. Encina and Jon Meoli discuss Orioles pitcher Chris Tillman's shoulder and the pitchers that the Orioles are considering to replace Tillman in the rotation while his shoulder continues to heal. Eduardo A. Encina and Jon Meoli discuss Orioles pitcher Chris Tillman's shoulder and the pitchers that the Orioles are considering to replace Tillman in the rotation while his shoulder continues to heal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC