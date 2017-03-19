Adam Jones reaches beyond the center field fence at
USA got a titanic homer from Giancarlo Stanton and a legendary catch from Adam Jones to beat the defending champion Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. USA plays Japan on Tuesday.
