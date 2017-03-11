11-year-old Orioles blogger reports to spring training for player interviews
When she grows up, 11-year-old Nicole Parker says she wants to write about baseball and work closely with professional players, as demonstrated in her Orioles fan blog, "Diamond Diaries - By: A Daughter ." Although the Ellicott City resident passes her weekdays in the fifth grade at Waterloo Elementary School, Nicole got a taste of her dream career in February when she interviewed Baltimore Orioles players at spring training in Sarasota, Fla.
