11-year-old Orioles blogger reports to spring training for player interviews

When she grows up, 11-year-old Nicole Parker says she wants to write about baseball and work closely with professional players, as demonstrated in her Orioles fan blog, "Diamond Diaries - By: A Daughter ." Although the Ellicott City resident passes her weekdays in the fifth grade at Waterloo Elementary School, Nicole got a taste of her dream career in February when she interviewed Baltimore Orioles players at spring training in Sarasota, Fla.

