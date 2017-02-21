With 'switch-hitting Jesus' gone, a look back at Matt Wieters' Orioles miracles

To properly frame Matt Wieters ' now-concluded Orioles career, consider these three comparisons from early in the catcher's professional career: Boy, that really escalated, huh? We have comparisons to an American League batting champion before Wieters ever reaches Triple-A, to the central figure of Christianity on the eve of Wieters' Orioles debut and to a supreme being before the former first-round draft pick's first full season. Five spring trainings ago, Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop's time in big league camp was limited to cameo appearances.

