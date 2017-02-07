With Chris Carter signing for cheap, should Orioles have signed him instead of Mark Trumbo?
Sometimes the signings that the Orioles don't make are as interesting as the ones they do make, if only for purposes of comparison. Earlier in the offseason, before re-signing Mark Trumbo , the Orioles were linked here and there to slugger/strikeout king Chris Carter.
