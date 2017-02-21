Welngton Castillo trying to learn O's...

Welngton Castillo trying to learn O's pitchers in short time

Read more: NewsOK.com

Welington Castillo has a short time to familiarize himself with Baltimore's pitching staff before leaving Sunday to play for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. The 29-year-old takes over this season from Matt Wieters, who had caught for the Orioles since 2009 but left as a free agent and finalized a deal Friday with Washington.

