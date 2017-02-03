Weighing whether Wieters is worth re-...

Weighing whether Wieters is worth re-signing

Read more: Major League Baseball

No. Logistically, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense for the O's, who already added Welington Castillo , to bring back Wieters and have the pair split duties. The fact that Wieters remains a free agent is unexpected, though the offseason has seen numerous higher-profile players in a cheaper market than expected vying for any kind of job.

Chicago, IL

