Tigers blanked by Orioles in Grapefruit League opener
The Detroit Tigers will have to wait until tomorrow to score the first run at the newly rededicated Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Tigers starter Michael Fulmer, who is being eased into action this spring, pitched a scoreless first inning on 15 pitches .
