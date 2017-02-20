The O's did well this winter, no matter what the report cards & projections say
Only a week or so away from pitchers and catchers flying south for the spring, baseball's new favorite tradition of predetermined disregard for the Orioles is well underway. Baseball Prospectus' recognized and reputable PECOTA projections have pinned the Orioles for 74 wins in 2017, two wins above the Royals for the title of the American League's second-worst team.
