The Orioles odds of winning the World Series are 33/1

If everything goes right for the Orioles this year, they could end up winning the World Series . The people who make the odds don't seem to think that's very likely, though, with the Bovada sportsbook today setting the Orioles at 33/1 odds to win it all.

