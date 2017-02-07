The Orioles are still getting no love...

The Orioles are still getting no love from the projections

Read more: Camden Chat

One of the ongoing themes of the Buck Showalter/Dan Duquette era of the Orioles has been that they have succeeded without ever getting much, or any, love from the cottage industry of preseason prognosticators. If the 2017 Orioles are at all decent, Birdland will be able to line up for another round of projection bashing.

