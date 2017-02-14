Schmuck: Orioles can ill afford Chris...

Schmuck: Orioles can ill afford Chris Tillman's delayed start to season

There is only one conclusion to be drawn from Tuesday's revelation that Orioles ace Chris Tillman will not be ready to start Opening Day as he continues to experience right shoulder soreness: Tillman was the club's winningest pitcher last year and had twice as many victories as a starter than any other Orioles pitcher except Kevin Gausman , who appears to be the leading candidate to end Tillman's streak of three straight Opening Day starts. Now, the Orioles have to hope for a "best-case" scenario, according to manager Buck Showalter , who seemed to indicate that anything worse would be very problematic for a club that traded away Yovani Gallardo on Jan. 6 and did not re-sign bargain free-agent swingman Vance Worley.

