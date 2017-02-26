Rule 5 picks Tavarez and Santander already setting up difficult roster decisions for Orioles
Sun Orioles beat writer Eduardo Encina and columnist Peter Schmuck talk about Sunday's game at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota. Sun Orioles beat writer Eduardo Encina and columnist Peter Schmuck talk about Sunday's game at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota.
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|1
