Prospect Glasnow K's 6 of 7 in 'amazing' outing
General manager Neal Huntington said it best on the first day of Spring Training: When Tyler Glasnow puts it all together, he's a fun pitcher to watch. Glasnow had everything working in his first spring appearance on Sunday afternoon, and it looked like fun for everyone but the Orioles.
