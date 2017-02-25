Partisan Orioles Exec Wouldn't Want Trump Throwing Opening Day First Pitch
Earlier this week, Baltimore Orioles executive vice president and chief operating officer John Angelos said that he wouldn't want President Donald Trump to throw out the first pitch at his team's Camden Yards home opener until Trump "retract all these outrageous things that have been said and simply apologize ." As far as I can tell, Trump has expressed no interest in being involved, which would indicate that John Angelos's statement was a virtue-signaling, attention-seeking gambit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC