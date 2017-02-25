Partisan Orioles Exec Wouldn't Want Trump Throwing Opening Day First Pitch

Earlier this week, Baltimore Orioles executive vice president and chief operating officer John Angelos said that he wouldn't want President Donald Trump to throw out the first pitch at his team's Camden Yards home opener until Trump "retract all these outrageous things that have been said and simply apologize ." As far as I can tell, Trump has expressed no interest in being involved, which would indicate that John Angelos's statement was a virtue-signaling, attention-seeking gambit.

