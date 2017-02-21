O's players spend time with young fan
Eleven-year-old Nicole Parker, of Ellicott City, Md., had a once-in-a-lifetime experience on Tuesday, as the aspiring sportswriter -- who started an Orioles blog of her own about a month ago -- got to visit O's camp and meet some of her heroes. Parker, who came down with her father, Alex, to take in a little Spring Training action, wore a Manny Machado Orioles jersey and was surprised when the All-Star third baseman paid a visit to the media workroom to do an interview.
