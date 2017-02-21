O's players spend time with young fan

O's players spend time with young fan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Washington Nationals

Eleven-year-old Nicole Parker, of Ellicott City, Md., had a once-in-a-lifetime experience on Tuesday, as the aspiring sportswriter -- who started an Orioles blog of her own about a month ago -- got to visit O's camp and meet some of her heroes. Parker, who came down with her father, Alex, to take in a little Spring Training action, wore a Manny Machado Orioles jersey and was surprised when the All-Star third baseman paid a visit to the media workroom to do an interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Nationals.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 1
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,077,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC