Orioles reliever Brad Brach wins arbitration case, will make $3.05 million this season
Orioles reliever Brad Brach admitted to being a little uneasy leading up to his arbitration hearing Thursday in St. Petersburg, Fla., but he returned to camp on Friday glad that the process was finally behind him. "The last two nights, it's just been tough with sleep," Brach said.
