Orioles notes heading into their spring home opener

Pitchers and catchers reported for duty on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. The Orioles begin the 2017 season at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 3. Orioles right-hander Joe Gunkel won't pitch in today's Grapefruit League home opener at Ed Smith Stadium as scheduled because of an upper respiratory infection, manager Buck Showalter said.

