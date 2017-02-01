Orioles announce 2017 radio broadcast...

Orioles announce 2017 radio broadcasting team, with Fred Manfra set to retire

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Camden Chat

For Orioles fans, the duo of Joe Angel and Fred Manfra has been synonymous with O's baseball for nearly two decades now, with the two announcing many a game on the radio, good years and bad. In Thursday's announcement of this year's radio broadcast team, the Orioles said that will be coming to an end: Manfra is retiring from full-time duties after 24 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 1
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,915 • Total comments across all topics: 278,516,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC