Orioles announce 2017 radio broadcasting team, with Fred Manfra set to retire

For Orioles fans, the duo of Joe Angel and Fred Manfra has been synonymous with O's baseball for nearly two decades now, with the two announcing many a game on the radio, good years and bad. In Thursday's announcement of this year's radio broadcast team, the Orioles said that will be coming to an end: Manfra is retiring from full-time duties after 24 years.

