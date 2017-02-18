Orioles add another outfield option, signing Craig Gentry to a minor-league deal
Pitchers and catchers reported for duty on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. The Orioles begin the 2017 season at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 3. The Orioles have added defensive-minded outfielder Craig Gentry , signing the veteran 33-year-old to a minor-league contract, the team announced on Saturday.
