Ninth-inning surge pushes Yankees past Orioles, 4-1

The Yankees' first true pitchers' duel of the spring came on Monday afternoon in Sarasota, but in the end, it was an offensive outburst in the ninth that pushed the Bombers to a 4-1 win over the Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium. New York's nine actually got out to a fast start in the first, as with one out, Austin Romine singled, Greg Bird doubled him to third, and Aaron Judge grounded into an RBI fielder's choice that saw Bird erased at third and the Yankees take a 1-0 lead.

