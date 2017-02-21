MLB players union head says 2020 Olympics difficult
The head of the Major League Baseball Players Association says it will be difficult for big leaguers to participate at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Baseball returns to Olympics after a 12-year absence for the Tokyo Games, which are scheduled for July 24-Aug. 9 - in the middle of baseball's season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC