Mets traded Ynoa to Orioles for Cash, opening spot for Salas

13 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

The Mets traded pitcher Gabriel Ynoa to the Baltimore Orioles for cash, clearing a roster spot for New York to finalize its contract with reliever Fernando Salas. A 23-year-old right-hander, Ynoa made his big league debut last Aug. 13 and was 1-0 with a 6.38 ERA in three starts and seven relief appearances covering 18 1/3 innings.

