Joseph goes to arbitration after record for ABs with no RBIs

Backup catcher Caleb Joseph has gone to salary arbitration with the Baltimore Orioles after setting major league records for most at-bats and plate appearances in a season with no RBIs. Joseph asked arbitrators Mark Burstein, Steven Wolf and Gary Kendellen for a raise from $523,500 to $1 million, and the Orioles argued during Wednesday's hearing he should be paid $700,000.

