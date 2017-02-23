He lost his job in sports journalism, but his 11-year-old daughter's career is taking off

After more than 23 years at WJLA , most recently in the role of director of sports, Alex Parker is trying to figure out what's next. Parker, whose position was eliminated in January as part of a series of cutbacks at the Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned station, has stayed busy and kept his skills sharp by field producing for a new Orioles fan blog: "Diamond Diaries - By: A Daughter ."

