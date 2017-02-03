Friday Bird Droppings: The arbitration streak continues
Peter Angelos associate Russell Smouse is known for his prowess in handling arbitration cases , but is not running the show this year. It appears to not have mattered all that much as the O's came out on top in their first hearing of three this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chat.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC