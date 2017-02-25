Former Orioles farmhand Steven Brault...

Former Orioles farmhand Steven Brault pitches well for Pirates in exhibition

58 min ago

Pirates left-hander Steven Brault, a former Orioles farmhand who was traded to Pittsburgh before the 2015 season, pitched a scoreless first inning Saturday against the organization that drafted him. Brault was traded to the Pirates along with minor league left-hander Stephen Tarpley for outfielder Travis Snider , who was supposed to be the heir apparent to Nick Markakis .

