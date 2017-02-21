Former Oriole Pedro Strop's new deal ...

Former Oriole Pedro Strop's new deal could be a Brad Brach blueprint

4 hrs ago

Last week, former Orioles reliever Pedro Strop received a modest contract extension from the Cubs , avoiding all the free agent excitement by adding a year onto his current contract with a team option for another year. That contract, adding about $12 million onto a $5.5 million 2017 salary, could prove to be something of a blueprint for current Oriole Brad Brach.

