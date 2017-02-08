Fans listen to Hot Stove O's chatter
York fans get their fill of Hot Stove Orioles chatter Although Thursday morning may not reflect it, Wednesday night in York felt every bit like spring. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/sports/mlb/2017/02/08/york-fans-get-their-fill-hot-stove-orioles-chatter/97676914/ The status of free agent catcher Matt Wieters was a major topic of conversation on Wednesday night during the Hot Stove Baseball Talk in York.
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|1
