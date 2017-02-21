Fan Post Friday - Rule Change Check Swing Appeal
If I were in charge of changing one baseball rule it would be to add a hitters' appeal to first on a check swing call that would be honored just as much as a catchers' appeal to first. Right now, if a hitter check's his swing and the home plate umpire doesn't say he went around, the catcher can appeal to first and even though the HP umpire has the discretion not to, 95% of the time he does.
