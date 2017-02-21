Dylan Bundy is poised to make big str...

Dylan Bundy is poised to make big strides for the Orioles this season

For most of offseason, the Orioles had been targeted as possible destinations for all of the vagabonding starters still left on the market, and justifiably so. Even before Chris Tillman abruptly showed up to camp in need of a PRP shot in his throwing arm, the O's bottled up their need for an additional starting pitcher or two without talking to a therapist, or you know, signing anyone of note.

