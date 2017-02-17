Dodgers send LHP Vidal Nuno to Oriole...

Dodgers send LHP Vidal Nuno to Orioles for prospect Moseley

19 hrs ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded veteran left-hander Vidal Nuno to the Baltimore Orioles for minor league right-hander Ryan Moseley. Nuno never pitched for the Dodgers, who acquired him from Seattle last November in a trade for catcher Carlos Ruiz.

Chicago, IL

