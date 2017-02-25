Detroit Tigers: Just Getting Warmed Up & Looking Good
The Detroit Tigers have played a trio of spring training games, one against Southern Florida College and two against actual MLB teams. The Detroit Tigers had a snoozer of a game on Friday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles, But on Saturday, it didn't take long for the bats to get going against the Houston Astros.
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|1
