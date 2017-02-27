Castillo trying to learn Orioles pitchers in short time

Welington Castillo has a short time to familiarize himself with Baltimore's pitching staff before leaving Sunday to play for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic Welngton Castillo trying to learn O's pitchers in short time Welington Castillo has a short time to familiarize himself with Baltimore's pitching staff before leaving Sunday to play for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mx9qn7 Baltimore Orioles' Welington Castillo singles in the fourth inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Sarasota, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Baltimore won 8-3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.