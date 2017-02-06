Cashman: Yankees won't blink in money fight with Dellin Betances
The Yankees' decision to let an arbiter decide Dellin Betances' salary for this coming season isn't going to change before the Feb. 17 hearing in St. Petersburg, Fla. Before filing at $3 million, the Yankees said if they filed they were going to trial with the three-time All-Star, who requested $5 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC