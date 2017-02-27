Beach Ballyard: MLB.TV unveils new park

It's an exciting day in West Palm Beach, Fla., where the Astros and Nationals will square off in the first game at their new joint Spring Training facility: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Commissioner Rob Manfred will be on hand for the official opening of the new $150 million complex, which is game-ready after construction crews spent weeks working around the clock to finish the 6,500-seat stadium.

