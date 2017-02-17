Baltimore Orioles: The Birds Get to Work Before WBC
It's February in Sarasota and the Baltimore Orioles position players have finally flocked to spring training. The first official workout is February 17th and have three weeks until they lose five players to the World Baseball Classic With the World Baseball Classic coming up in a few weeks, the Baltimore Orioles' players and staff have to fit a lot more into this abbreviated spring training than usual.
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|1
