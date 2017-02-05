Baltimore Orioles: Seth Smith to see majority of time in RF
The Baltimore Orioles announced Seth Smith was going to see majority of his playing time in right field. But what does that mean for Mark Trumbo ? Seth Smith has never been known for his defense.
