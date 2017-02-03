Baltimore Orioles: O's tried to lock Britton on a two-year deal
With closer Zach Britton entering his final two seasons of arbitration, the Baltimore Orioles were interested in locking him up on a two-year deal. Before the Baltimore Orioles avoided arbitration with Zach Britton this offseason, the Orioles considered locking up the closer in a two-year deal which would bring him to the final two years he's eligible for arbitration.
