Baltimore Orioles: Orioles continue impressive stretch in arbitration cases
After his season where he infamously recorded 0 RBI during the entire campaign, it didn't seem likely he was going to get the $1 Million contract he wanted. An arbitrator agreed with the Orioles, and in the end Joseph walked away with only a $176,500 raise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Birds Watcher.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC