Baltimore Orioles: October bullpen usage won't happen in April
Despite the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs using their bullpen tactically during the World Series, the Baltimore Orioles won't use their bullpen the same way in April. During the Fall Classic, the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs had a battle of the bullpens, one that was in sharp contrast on how the Baltimore Orioles used their pen in the one-game Wild Card showdown with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|1
