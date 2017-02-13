Baltimore Orioles: Nevada Sportsbooks Betting on a 2017 Decline
After a very successful 2016 season which included 89 wins and a trip to the Postseason, a Nevada casino isn't betting on the Baltimore Orioles to have a better 2017. The Atlantis Casino in Reno, NV is projecting the 2017 Baltimore Orioles at 84.5 wins this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Birds Watcher.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC