An Orioles fan's guide to the World Baseball Classic
The 2017 World Baseball Classic doesn't kick off for another week but, starting on Tuesday, players from all over Major League Baseball will be leaving their clubs and joining up with their countrymen to prepare for the international tournament. There will be a lot of moving parts and several Orioles players are involved.
