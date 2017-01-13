York writer will host new WOYK Oriole...

York writer will host new WOYK Orioles show

Read more: The York Daily Record

WOYK ADDS ORIOLES TALK TO ITS LINEUPAward-Winning Baseball Writer Dan Connolly To Host "The Baltimore Baseball Show" on WOYK York-based SportsRadio 1350 WOYK will be adding an Orioles talk show to its on-air line up, starting Jan. 24. The half-hour program, titled "The Baltimore Baseball Show," will air at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. It will be hosted by Dan Connolly, a senior writer and editor for BaltimoreBaseball.com and a former York Daily Record sports reporter who lives in York County.

