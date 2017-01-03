What went wrong for Yovani Gallardo in 2016?

When the Mariners acquired RHP Yovani Gallardo from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, the immediate, popular reaction was a collective 'ugh'. Gallardo was bad in 2016, posting career-highs in ERA, FIP, xFIP, and his lowest fWAR since 2008, when he threw a grand total of 24 innings.

