What should a Chris Tillman contract extension look like?

Over the weekend, MASN's Roch Kubatko reported that Orioles GM Dan Duquette has been in contact, again, with the representatives for starting pitcher Chris Tillman regarding a possible contract extension with the O's. Given other starting pitcher contracts out there right now, what is Tillman worth? No two baseball players are exactly alike, but when the time comes to figure out what one of them is worth, it's easy enough to use another player's contract as a reference point to at least get a ballpark idea.

