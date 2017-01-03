Travis d'Arnaud must show Mets are right to pass on Matt Wieters
Travis d'Arnaud has had his problems at the plate diagnosed by Mets coaches and will try to improve his offense in 2017. Matt Wieters is still on the market as a free agent, and the price for signing him may be falling, but Mets people continue to say they're not interested.
