The Orioles have just one of MLB's top 100 prospects, yet their rivals are loaded

14 hrs ago Read more: Camden Chat

The Orioles farm system is not very good, pretty much everyone who does not work for the Orioles agrees. The latest demonstration of this came on Monday when MLB.com released its top 100 prospects ranking for the 2017 season and only one Orioles prospect made the cut: Catcher Chance Sisco , slipping in just barely at #99.

