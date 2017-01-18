The Many (Arthur) Rhodes To The Hall of Fame For The Mariners Former Reliever

Jul 27, 2014; Cooperstown, NY, USA; Hall of Fame inductees Bobby Cox and Tony La Russa and Tom Glavine and Frank Thomas and Greg Maddux and Joe Torre pose with their Hall of Fame plaques during the class of 2014 national baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at National Baseball Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports Arthur Rhodes, who played for the Mariners for four and a half seasons, is experiencing his first year on the Hall of Fame Ballot, he did not, however, have a fun experience, receiving zero Hall of Fame votes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SoDo Mojo.